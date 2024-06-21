Central Hudson Now To Pay $62.59 Million Following Major Investigation

It's been two years since the New York State Public Service Commission opened an investigation into Central Hudson's billing practices and customer information system implementation.

The urgent request for the investigation came following thousands of complaints of alleged billing errors from local Central Hudson customers.

A recent press release has indicated that the 'billing issues have been resolved.'

Commission: Central Hudson 'Billing Issues Have Been Resolved'

Astronomical bills, including one example shared by a Hudson Valley resident who received notice that she owed over $17,000 for one month, had locals on high alert when it came to their Central Hudson accounts.

Our initial report, published in March of 2022, indicated that between September 2021 and March 2022, 'at least 11,000 Central Hudson electricity customers have experienced billing problems,' this according to Pat Ryan.

The independent monitor report completed by the Public Service Commission confirms that 'billing issues have been resolved' and closes investigation.

In a press release from Central Hudson dated June 20, 2024, the New York State Public Service Commission 'issued an order that concluded the investigation concerning Central Hudson’s billing system implementation.' Also included in the order is the amount of $62.59 million that will be paid out by Central Hudson, or otherwise 'not recover from customers.'

Central Hudson shared that the monitor report confirms that their efforts have been successful, going on to explain:

Central Hudson has worked tirelessly to strengthen transparency and to rectify the billing issues our customers experienced due to the implementation of a new billing system. We’ve hired over 100 new professionals to better assist customers, hosted dozens of community meetings to address concerns directly, ensured affected customers were fully compensated, and rolled out monthly meter readings to largely eliminate bill estimates. As the billing system’s performance has improved and as we have grown our team of customer service professionals, customer service metrics have improved considerably.

Central Hudson also indicated that the independent monitor provided a series of recommendations which they have committed to implementing in order to 'ensure Central Hudson’s readiness for future system integrations and any unforeseen challenges.

