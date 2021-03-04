CDC: How To Be Prepared For a Zombie Invasion in New York

The CDC is sharing tips on how you can stay safe in the event of a zombie apocalypse. Yes, this is real! After 2020, does anything surprise you?

French astrologer Nostradamus once predicted a zombie apocalypse would arrive in 2021. Nostradamus believed in 2021 a Russian scientist will create a biological weapon that produces a virus that turns people into zombies.

"Wonder why zombies, zombie apocalypse, and zombie preparedness continue to live or walk dead on a CDC web site? As it turns out what first began as a tongue-in-cheek campaign to engage new audiences with preparedness messages has proven to be a very effective platform. We continue to reach and engage a wide variety of audiences on all hazards preparedness via “zombie preparedness," the CDC writes on its Zombie Preparedness website.

The CDC shared tips on how to survive a zombie apocalypse. It starts out with an emergency kit, which should have the following items:

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

Food (stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly)

Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)

Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery powered radio, etc.)

Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)

Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)

Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate to name a few)

First Aid supplies (although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane)

Once you make your zombie emergency kit the CDC suggests crafting a zombie emergency plan with your family.

Pick a meeting place for your family to regroup Identify your emergency contacts Plan your evacuation route with several ways to get out of town.

The CDC says they would treat a zombie invasion like they would any other virus.

"If zombies did start roaming the streets, CDC would conduct an investigation much like any other disease outbreak. CDC would provide technical assistance to cities, states, or international partners dealing with a zombie infestation. This assistance might include consultation, lab testing and analysis, patient management and care, tracking of contacts, and infection control (including isolation and quarantine). It’s likely that an investigation of this scenario would seek to accomplish several goals: determine the cause of the illness, the source of the infection/virus/toxin, learn how it is transmitted and how readily it is spread, how to break the cycle of transmission and thus prevent further cases, and how patients can best be treated. Not only would scientists be working to identify the cause and cure of the zombie outbreak, but CDC and other federal agencies would send medical teams and first responders to help those in affected areas (I will be volunteering the young nameless disease detectives for the field work)," the CDC states.

