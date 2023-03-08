Historic New Music Festival Coming To Woodstock ’69 Site In Upstate New York

Get ready! For the first time in decades, a new music festival is debuting at the historic site of Woodstock '69 in Upstate New York.

On the last day of February, the people behind the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts announced a new music festival was coming to the site of the original Woodstock.

Bethel Woods To Host New Music Festival For First Time In Decades

Woodstock Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Historic Countercultural Concert Getty Images loading...

"Welcome to Catbird 🌼 For the first time in decades, a new music festival will debut on the historic field of Woodstock '69.," the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts wrote on Facebook.

Official say the Catbird Music Festival in Bethel, New York on August 19 and August 20 will be full of great local food, beer and favorite musical acts.

"This August 19-20, escape to Bethel, New York for a weekend of local eats, craft beer, and your favorite folk, indie, and americana artists, as well as jam bands," Bethel Woods Center for the Arts added.

Lumineers, Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio From Pish To Headline Music Festival In Upstate New York

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts via Facebook Bethel Woods Center for the Arts via Facebook loading...

This week we learned about the first headliner for the music festival, The Lumineers.

Soon officials announced confirmed Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio, who's best known as the lead guitarist of the rock band Phish, are also headlining the vent.

Complete Catbird Music Festival Lineup Announced

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix Crash-N-Burn Event Pix loading...

On Monday the complete lineup for the Catbird Music Festival was announced.

"Catbird Music Festival is a gathering of the most exciting and enticing musical acts around. Located in Bethel, NY on the site of the original 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, it will feature your favorite Americana and folk indie music performers, as well as indie acts and emerging artists performing on the historic festival field for the first time in decades," the Catbird Music Festival states

Presale for the musical festival begins at 10 a.m on Wednesday, March 8.

