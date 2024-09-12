A Hudson Valley resident was killed after a car was allegedly stolen from Dunkin'.

New York State Police responded to reports of a stolen car early Tuesday morning in Dutchess County.

Stolen Car In Dutchess County, New York

On September 10, 2024, at about 4:50 a.m., the Hyde Park Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on Violet Avenue in the town of Hyde Park dispatched by Dutchess County.

The stolen vehicle, a 2015 Honda Pilot, was soon spotted by police and officers tried to initiate a vehicle and traffic stop but the driver failed to comply and fled south on Violet Avenue, police say.

A police chase ensued until the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

New York State Police: Driver Of Stolen Car Killed In Crash In Hyde Park, New York

The Honda then burst into flames. Firefighters from the Roosevelt and Fairview Fire Departments responded to the scene to help save the driver.

However, after putting out the fire the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hyde Park Police Department requested the New York State Police respond to the scene to adopt the investigation as the lead agency.

New York State Police identified the deceased driver as 30-year-old Sean J. Adams of Hyde Park, New York.

More information isn't available at this time. The New York State Attorney General’s Office and Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded for the investigation.

