Most Of New York State Told To Prepare For ‘Significant’ Snow

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for almost all of the eastern parts of New York. Parts of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York could end up with 2 feet of snow!

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged "New Yorkers to prepare this weekend for a significant snowstorm."

Capital Region, Central New York, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley and North Country Residents Told To Prepare For Snow

New York Lt Governor Kathy Hochul Visits New York City School Spencer Platt / Getty Images loading...

Hochul says the snow is forecast to impact the eastern regions of the state beginning Monday and continuing through Tuesday night.

"Widespread areas of the Capital Region, Central New York, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley and North Country Regions could see up to 18 inches of snow during this time period. Higher elevations in the Capital and Mid-Hudson regions, where the most accumulations of snow are expected, could receive more than two feet of snow by Wednesday morning. The Western New York and Finger Lakes regions may see up to eight inches of snow as a result of the storm," Hochul's office said in a press release.

Rain mixed with snow is expected Monday morning. Heavy snow should start Monday evening and continue falling through Tuesday night.

Power Outages Possible For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Section of Midtown And Upper West Side Of Manhattan Loses Power Getty Images loading...

Snow will be wet and heavy. Winds could reach up to 45 MPH on Tuesday which increases the chances of power outages.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"This winter storm is a multi-day event that will make travel extremely difficult and dangerous in parts of NY. New Yorkers living and working in the eastern part of the state, especially the Capital and Mid-Hudson regions, should pay close attention to their local forecast, limit unnecessary travel, and plan ahead for power outages," Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

New York State Residents Told To Avoid Travel

TravellerVita TravellerVita loading...

Gov. Hochul is telling New Yorkers who live or work in the impacted regions to "avoid any unnecessary travel as slippery surfaces and reduced visibility will impact commutes Monday evening, all day Tuesday and likely Wednesday morning."

The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Watches for the entire eastern part of New York State, north of New York City.

"New Yorkers should prepare now for a weather system set to bring significant snowfall to the eastern parts of the state, particularly for areas along the Hudson River and around the Capital Region," Hochul said. "I have directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to assist local governments if needed. Anyone in regions that will be impacted by the storm should prepare for two or three days of snowfall and hazardous travel conditions."

New York State Is Ready

bulldozer removing snow Getty Stock/ThinkStock loading...

New York State is ready to deploy the following snow and ice equipment if needed:

1,617 large plow trucks

154 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

344 large loaders

37 snow blowers

1,489 generators

536 chainsaws

964 portable Heaters

39,948 MREs

552,260 bottles & cans of water

9,105 cots

9,641 blankets

11,220 pillows

Nor’Easter: Up To 2 Feet Of Snow For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Timing

The New York State Thruway Authority is ready with:

357 large and medium-duty plow trucks



11 tow plows



68 loaders



More than 117,000 tons of salt on hand

Travel To 10 Different Countries Without Leaving New York State Are you ready to travel to 10 different countries without ever leaving New York State?

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.