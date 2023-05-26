Cancer Survivor, Diabetic Hope To Set Hudson River Record

A cancer survivor and a type 1 diabetic are attempting to break a Hudson River record.

Luigi Laraia is a cancer survivor. He recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about his attempt to break a Hudson River record with Taylor Adams, a type 1 diabetic.

Hudson River Record Attempt From Upstate New York, To Hudson Valley, To New York City

Mid-Hudson Bridge, aerial shot, Hudson River, Poughkeepsie Patrick Tewey loading...

Laraia and Adams started their journey on Thursday, May 25. After hiking 10 miles to an exact source of the Hudson River they will be canoeing on the Hudson River, "from source to sea."

"We will be traveling through class 5 rapids, dams, strong currents and tides on this 315-mile long journey from Lake Tear of the Clouds at 4,322 ft in upstate New York to the Verrazano Bridge in NYC," Laraia stated.

Record Attempt From Hudson River In Upstate New York To Verrazano Bridge In Brooklyn

Extreme Heat Grips New York City Getty Images loading...

The official world record from Lake Tear of the Clouds, to Albany the Hudson, to the Verrazano Bridge in Brooklyn is 17 days, according to Laraia.

Laraia and Adams plan to complete the journey in 14 days.

"We are beyond excited about our upcoming adventure in a vessel of about 40 lbs in weight and 16ft in length carrying ourselves and our gear for 315 miles down the Hudson River. In the first part, we will encounter strong currents whereas the second half is tidal and we will have to work with the tides," the pair wrote on its blog.

One Of World's Largest Floating Cranes In Place As Tappan Zee Bridge Gets Replaced Getty Images loading...

The pair welcome all to follow along on their record attempt on their blog and YouTube.

