Canada Wants Upstate New York “To Feel The Pain”

Canada may cut off electricity to many living in Upstate New York.

Companies and our neighbors to the north are responding to President Donald Trump's recent tariffs.

Target & Best Buy Warn New York: Get Ready to Pay More

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

On Tuesday, 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and 20 percent tariffs on goods from China took effect.

Quickly, Target and Best Buy warned shoppers that Trump's 25 percent tariffs may force officials to increase prices on food, electronics and appliances.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Prices may increase as soon as this week, officials warn.

CLICK HERE to find out what goods and services may skyrocket in price.

Canada Responds To Trump Tariff's

Canva Canva loading...

Because of the tariffs, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he would block energy exports into the U.S. "with a smile" adding the United States. Many in Upstate New York relay on Canadian energy.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"They rely on our energy. They need to feel the pain," Ford said, according to Newsweek.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Ford says energy from Canada keeps "the lights on" to 1.5 million homes and businesses in New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Tariffs Likely to Raise the Prices of These Common Items in NJ, NY, and PA

Tariffs Likely to Raise the Prices of these Common Items in NJ, NY, and PA Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

10 New York Grocery Items Getting More Expensive Due To Tariffs Check out items that will cost you more at the grocery store! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

10 Food Shortages and Price Increases We Could See in 2025