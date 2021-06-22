Burger Sold In Hudson Valley Will Make Your ‘Tastebuds Explode’

A burger sold in the Hudson Valley will reportedly make your "tastebuds explode" while another local burger was named one of the best in New York.

Only In Your State believes Meyer’s Olde Dutch Food & Such in Beacon makes a burger "so good your tastebuds will explode."

The eatery opened up in Beacon in 2017. According to the eatery's Facebook the restaurant offers up a "modern interpretation of the classic burger joint using the finest local ingredients."

Chef/Owner Brian Arnoff was born and raised in the Hudson Valley. He grew up in Hyde Park and before college worked for the executive chef at Gigi Trattoria in Rhinebeck.

After college, he opened CapMac, one of the first food trucks in Washington D.C. CapeMac received rave reviews, mentions and awards from a number of publications including the Washington Post, according to Meyer’s Olde Dutch Food & Such website.

After selling CapMac Arnoff returned to the region to achieve his dream of opening up a restaurant in Dutchess County. He opened up Kitchen Sink Food & Drink in Beacon during the summer of 2015 and Meyer’s Olde Dutch Food & Such in June 2017.

Meyer’s Olde Dutch Food & Such has a wide variety of burgers to choose from including the Double Dutch and Pork & Bacon BBQ Burger

If you're looking for another delicious burger in the Hudson Valley you can head to Orange County. Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the final four in a statewide competition to name the best burger in New York State and won the People's Choice Award.

WPDH readers believe Joe's Dairy Bar & Grill in Hopewell Junction makes the Best Burger in the Hudson Valley. Joe's Dairy Bar & Grill received 50 percent of the vote in the seventh annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

Meanwhile, popular Hudson Valley restaurant owners recently opened up a craft burger bar in Rosendale.

