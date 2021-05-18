It’s been the talk of the town for almost a couple of years, but it’s finally happened. The Santa Fe Burger Bar has opened its doors in Rosendale. You’ll find this brand new craft burger joint in the building that once was the Red Brick Tavern at 388 Main Street in Rosendale.

If the Santa Fe name sounds familiar to you, it may be because there are three Santa Fe Restaurants in our area. Tivoli, Uptown Kingston and Woodstock. And now the newest addition to the Santa Fe family, Santa Fe Burger Bar in Rosendale. If Santa Fe is part of the name, you know you’re getting delicious and great quality food. And who doesn’t love a gourmet burger?

If you plan on checking out the brand new Santa Fe Burger Bar in Rosendale, you might want to think about planning a whole day around it. New Paltz and Kingston are both close to Rosendale, and both towns have a lot to offer. New Paltz is walkable, they have a great farmers market, and the Waterstreet Market has two antique stores and tons of other shops. Kingston has the Rondout area by the water, the historic Stockade District in Uptown, and dozens of historic sites.

Rosendale itself is a cool little town with fun shops to explore and amazing scenery. I mean, you know a town is awesome when they hold an Annual Pickle Festival. Yup, it’s true. And what goes better with pickles than a delicious burger? Congratulations and good luck, Santa Fe Burger Bar.

