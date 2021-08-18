Acclaimed Ulster County Theater Finally Reopening This Week

It’s been seventeen long months, but the iconic Rosendale Theatre at 408 Main Street will once again be opening their doors this week. It’s going to be quite the event. Not only is it the post pandemic reopening of the theater, they’re also celebrating an important anniversary.

This Thursday, Aug. 19, it’s the 11th Anniversary reopening Celebration of the Rosendale Theatre Collective from 6PM - 7PM. There will be a ribbon cutting, music, special guests, treats and more. The Anniversary Reopening Celebration is RSVP only, but even if you don’t make it to the special gala, there’s plenty to look forward to this season at the Rosendale Theatre.

This Friday, Aug. 20 - Sunday, Aug. 22, you can catch Summer of Soul at Rosendale Theatre, with a special post screening dance party on Friday night. Summer of Soul documents the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which featured some of the best musical acts of the time including Stevie Wonder, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Sly and the Family Stone. It’s one of the hottest movies of 2021.

On Friday, Aug. 27 - Sunday, Aug. 29, the Rosendale Theatre will be showing another popular new film, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. Especially bittersweet since Anthony Bourdain actually spent some time here in Ulster County. Other upcoming films at Rosendale Theatre include The Green Knight and Chasing Childhood.

For the full schedule of movies and events at the Rosendale Theatre, to buy tickets online, and to find out how to become a member, donate or volunteer visit their website.

Celebrity Chef Visits Top Spots in the Hudson Valley in New Music Video Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured in Chef Ric Orlando's Video 'Born Hungry' Video

Remembering Woodstock '94 in Pictures A collection of 35mm photographs taken at the Woodstock '94 concert shows what it was like to be in the crowd and backstage at this historic Hudson Valley event.