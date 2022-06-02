Rhinebeck Celebrates the Life of Local Theater Legend

Back in January, we reported that the Hudson Valley lost accomplished director, choreographer, actor and teacher Kevin Archambault. Archambault was a powerhouse in the Hudson Valley theater community, inspiring actors to unlock the absolute best in themselves and putting on performances like no other. Archambault's passing followed his battle with Stage Four Colon Cancer, which he was diagnosed with in October of 2020.

It is hard to believe that nearly six months have passed since losing Kevin. Regardless of how much time passes, his legacy will forever be felt by the Hudson Valley theater community. The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck is honoring that legacy Saturday, June 11th (rain date Sunday, June 12th) for their Family Picnic to Celebrate the Life of Kevin Archambault. The event will be outdoors, and while seating will be available, they encourage people to bring their own picnic gear (blankets, chairs, grills, lawn games, tents, etc). Bring a little extra cash enjoy some of the menu from Party of Two Catering LCC's Frites of New York, and The Center will also be providing a treat from Benny's Frozen Ice.

The event starts at noon on June 11th. The Celebration of Life will start witha. brief dedication by the picnic grove, followed by an afternoon of fun on the lawn. There will be a video booth to share stories and memories of Kevin, and a Broadway sing-a-long for all to enjoy. Please RSVP to the event so they can have an accurate idea of how many guests to expect.

I met Kevin while I was back at FDR. I had the pleasure to work with him as he choreographed our musicals. His energy was infectious and his ability was outstanding. Over the years, I got to see other shows that either Kevin was in or had some hand in producing. To many, he was a great leader, an intuitive instructor, talented artist, and best friend and inspiration. Based off the number of testimonies we received on Kevin's behalf when our first article was released, I am sure that there will be a packed lawn on June 11th filled with great love and fun.

