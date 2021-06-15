There are so many things that we missed out on over the last 18 months, one of which has been live performances. Let us start to make up for this ASAP! While Broadway in New York City has announced that performances will begin in September, why wait? There are going to be multiple events/shows for you to take in before that here in Dutchess County.

Get our free mobile app

At the County Players Theater in Wappingers, you will be able to check out the classic "Pride and Prejudice" on July 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23 and 24, 2021. The Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8 PM and the Saturday and Sunday matinees will begin at 2 PM. The prices are much more easy on the budget than that of New York City as well. This version of Jane Austen's classic tale will cost you $20 per ticket, with discounts for seniors, children and military.

Then in September at County Players they will welcome guests again with performances of 'Prelude to a Kiss' September 10-25 and Arthur Miller's 'The Price' for select dates in November.

The Center for the Performing Arts in Rhinebeck continues their performance season with "As You Like It" which is running now through June 20, 2021. Billy Elliot, the musical will be performed on the Rhinebeck stage, June 25- July 18. Then there will be a special performance of the Tony, Olivier, Grammy and Oscar winning musical, Once, directed & choreographed by Kevin Archambault, July 30- August 22.

So what is your favorite type of live theater performance? Is it drama, comedic, ballet, opera? Something else? Share your favorite local performances with us. What are you looking forward to seeing on the stage in the next few months?

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history

Famous Actress Born the Same Year as You