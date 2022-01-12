Hudson Valley Mourns After The Loss of Local Theatre Legend

"I’ve spent all day crying, screaming, asking why. I’ve spent the day hugging my friends, laughing, and crying some more. Reading everyones words and looking at photos and videos and crying more. I haven’t been able to wrap my head around the words I’m supposed to say to properly encapsulate how much you mean to me. How big of a loss this is. How incredibly broken I am and will be for the rest of my life. But I will try because you deserve it

I met Kevin in college. The fall semester. I went into DCC as a music major who hadn’t done a musical in almost 2 years. I never saw it as much more than a hobby. I just wanted to be a singer. And then an audition notice went up- we were doing “RENT”. I just had to audition. In true Cheyenne fashion, I was sick the day of auditions. I wanted nothing more than to be Maureen and was devastated that I had to show a table of people who didn’t know me, my voice at 50%. I walked on the stage to biggest smiling face and a head full of blond curls greeting me and a jolly man on the piano with a just as welcoming smile. I sang “Mama Who Bore Me” and some scales and left the stage in absolute tears because I felt I had failed. A week later the cast list went up…and I was “Maureen”. I still to this day don’t know what Kevin saw in me that day. I didn’t get a callback. He just cast me. Auditioning despite being sick was the absolute best decision I have ever made in my life. His trust, his patience, his guidance, and his pure and absolutely immeasurable JOY for making theater hooked me immediately. A week after rehearsals began, I changed my major to “Musical Theater Performance”.

I tell you this to show you (although so many of you already know) that he just had a way of making you believe you could conquer the world. His confidence in me forced me to believe in myself because I just could never let him down. He made sure that any story we told had depth and meaning. He made sure we felt every word, every piece of blocking, every note. He had a gift as a director that I’ve looked up to since 2013- he could pull ANYTHING out of you and it was always with such charisma and care. He made theater feel like a superpower. He was and is my hero.

Kevin,

My dear director, my mentor, my boss, my friend. I have dreaded this moment from the time you told me. And even then you held me and told me not to cry. You comforted me in the worst time of your life. How did you always do that so perfectly? How did you always find time to GIVE and GIVE even in your darkest moments. I’m so sorry that every time you asked me how I was, I rarely had positivity for you. I’ve told people for years you’re the only person I couldn’t lie to when asked that question. I was always waiting for the days I could respond with “AMAZING”- it feels like that day will never come now that you’re gone. Thank you for AWAYS knowing what to say. How many times I have come to you struggling and you’ve held me and somehow made it better…who will make this better? This last year and a half with you has been a morbid blessing. So much tragedy. So much heartbreak. But the pause on the world allowed me to have so many more moments with you. I’d like to think you were making sure we had as much time together as possible- organizing and cleaning the costume shop, the scene shop, painting the lobby, costuming “Gaslight”. I hope that you held every “post it” I left you on your desk or car that said “I love you” close. I hope you truly understood how many times I praised you. How many times I thanked you for changing my life. I once told you “Your story is my survival guide.” You were our leader. I turned to you with every creative decision because you WERE theater. There was nothing you couldn’t do. Oh how I’d brag about the brilliance you brought to the pieces you directed and acted in. No one could hear me talk about you without hearing me say “BUT A KEVIN SHOW THOUGH!”. I’m devastated that so many will never know that excellence. I’m devastated that I never got to stand on stage with you. It was my wish for so long. Thank you for bringing me the greatest gifts- THE CENTER and damn near every friend I have. I have met such incredible, passionate, loving people and every single one of those people were better BECAUSE THEY HAD YOU. I beg that you continue to guide us through this. I beg that you are okay and dancing and singing and smiling over us. I beg that you saw Tori and hugged each other so hard. I will miss you and love you for the rest of my life. I always said I wished I could put you in my pocket and bring you to auditions. You were the only thing that could keep me calm. I beg that somehow, someway you will be now. I will walk on every single stage with you behind me, hearing your voice and knowing you’d kick my damn ass if I ever gave up.

To my friends- or as Kevin said in his words, my chosen family,

I love you. No matter how long it’s been. No matter if we’ve spoken once or have known each other for years. We are all so lucky to have had someone like this to guide us, to brighten every day, to love us through our flaws and shortcomings. He never saw failure in anything we ever did, he just saw potential.

To Randy and his family, �I hope the outpouring of love for Kevin is bringing you comfort. Thank you for sharing him with us. He talked of you all with such joy and genuine care. He was so special because you nurtured that in him. I’m so incredibly sorry you are enduring this pain. Know we are all with you.

In the last few months I was having a hard time with my mental health. Kevin held me and told me to breathe. He told me to spend every day being grateful for 3 things. No matter how small it was. We would randomly text each other now and then our “3 grateful things”. The last one I sent him:�“1. Grateful for music 2. Grateful for deep friendship 3. Grateful for laughter”

I could go on forever with memories and talk at length about how many times he’s handed me checks to make sure I could pursue my passion, or written me absolutely undeserving recommendation letters that brought me to tears, or made me laugh until I couldn’t breathe. We would be here for pages. So I’ll just finish with this;

Kevin you have allowed me to play so so many dream roles in the short 9 years I have had the pleasure of knowing you. But my absolute favorite dream role was being your friend.

I’m so thankful. I’m so honored. I’m so proud of you and all you have done for so many people. You have left such a mark on this world, but a massive gaping hole in my heart. I will love and miss you for the rest of my life. Rest easy, my love. I will see you again."