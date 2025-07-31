Bullets Tear Through 3 Upstate New York Homes, Teen Shot

A 17-year-old was shot, and a sleeping child was nearly hit as bullets tore through three homes in the Hudson Valley.

Police from the Village of Monticello Police are investigating multiple shooting incidents that all happened early Wednesday morning.

Teen Shoot In Monticello, New York

On Wednesday, around 12:23 a.m., Sullivan County 911 received a report of shots fired with a 17-year-old woman injured.

She was shot in her stomach, with a graze wound to her neck outside a home on Landfield Avenue.

The unnamed teen was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris before officers arrived on the scene and was later transported by Medevac to the Westchester Medical Center.

Her condition wasn't released.

Police say the home was shot at several times.

Sleeping Child Nearly Shot

Around 1:50 a.m., Sullivan County 911 received multiple calls reporting shots fired at the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex located on Terry Lane.

Multiple homes were struck by gunfire, police say.

One bullet nearly hit a sleeping child. The bullet entered the home through the child's bedroom wall, just over the bed.

More Shots Fired, All Shootings Likely Related

Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of multiple shots fired into a home on Dill Road in the Town of Forestburgh.

"The incidents are believed to be related," police told Hudson Valley Post.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

