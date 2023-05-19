Popular Burrito Chain Opening New Hudson Valley Location

Bubbakoo's Burritos is set to open a new location in a popular college town.

Bubbakoo's Burritos opened its first location in Point Pleasant, NJ back in 2008, and there are currently dozens of Bubbakoo's locations across 10 states. The restaurant has become a popular chain in the Hudson Valley area, with currently five locations in Poughkeepsie, New Windsor, Monroe, Pomona and New City, and soon they'll be adding a sixth location to the list.

Looking through Facebook recently, I spotted a post from Z Maryann Tozzi, who had posted a picture of a new Bubbakoo's Burritos storefront stating that a new burrito place would be coming to the Shop Rite Plaza.

After reaching out to Maryann for specifics on exactly where the new burrito place would be opening, we were told that it was the ShopRite Plaza in New Paltz. Upon learning of the new location, I checked out the official Bubbakoo's Burritos website and was able to confirm that indeed, New Paltz, NY was listed on the page for Coming Soon Locations. Other cities listed included another Hudson Valley spot in West Haverstraw, NY, also Albany, NY among several others.

Bubbakoo's Burritos made our list of Top 5 Places to Get the Best Burritos in the Hudson Valley, and it's sure to be a big hit with hungry college kids in New Paltz. Hudson Valley area fans of Bubbakoo's recommend the Hibachi Steak and Shrimp Burrito, among their favorites.