Brothers Brutally Kill Upstate New York Dad On New Year’s Day
A US Army Sergeant and his brother viciously murdered a Hudson Valley dad, shooting him 12 times while leaving him to die in his driveway.
The brothers were just sentenced.
Two Brothers Sentenced In Murder Of Plattekill Man
Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was shot 12 times on New Year's Day 2023
Spotards was found at the end of his driveway by a sanitation worker in January of 2023.
This week, 30-year-old Junando Dawkins of Newburgh, and Juwaugh Dawkins, 34, of Jacksonville, Florida were sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. Both were found guilty of murder.
It took the jury less than three hours to come back with their verdicts after an 11-day trial into the murder.
Plattekill, New York Father Shot 12 Times By Brothers
"The shots that killed Daniel Spotards did more than kill him; they took him away from his children and family, and each of the twelve shots pierced the sense of safety and psychological well-being of the community," District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said.
Ulster County Victim Had Ties To Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie
Spotards was born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1981 but was a lifelong Plattekill resident, according to his obituary.
Over 40 witnesses appeared during the trial, News 10 Albany reports.
