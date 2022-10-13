A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached."

On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."

"The possibility existed that if the wires were still there, maybe a stick of dynamite was too," the Westchester County Police Department stated.

"The good news is that after HDU did its thing, it was determined that there was no hazard to the public," police added. "After carefully clearing out the boring hole, and running a camera down to check things out, HDU, along with a blasting expert, concluded there was no threat to safety."

Work on the waterline project got back underway around 3 p.m. and the road was reopened.

"We always say 'if you see something say something.' Our hard hats are off to the workers who did that today. Let's file this one under Better Safe Than Sorry," police concluded in its press release.

