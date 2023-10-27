Breaking: Wild Police Chase In New York City Ends In Hudson Valley

A wild police chase that started in New York City ended over 70 miles away, in the Hudson Valley.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. He tells Hudson Valley Post that the police pursuit, which began in the New York City area, ended over 70 miles away in Orange County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

NYPD Police Chase From New York City Ends In Middletown, Orange County, New York

Suspect From New York City Arrested In Middletown, New York

Police haven't said exactly where in New York City, or the five boroughs, the police chase began.

No word on the man's charges, or identity, as of this writing. Police wouldn't get Lieb of Rockland Video close enough to get a shot of the suspect.

The police chase ended safely with no injuries, officials say.

Video from the scene, courtesy of Rockland Video, can be seen below.

The NYPD was helped by the City of Middletown Police Department and New York State Police.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.