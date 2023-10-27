Breaking: Wild Police Chase In New York City Ends In Hudson Valley
A wild police chase that started in New York City ended over 70 miles away, in the Hudson Valley.
Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. He tells Hudson Valley Post that the police pursuit, which began in the New York City area, ended over 70 miles away in Orange County.
NYPD Police Chase From New York City Ends In Middletown, Orange County, New York
Suspect From New York City Arrested In Middletown, New York
Police haven't said exactly where in New York City, or the five boroughs, the police chase began.
No word on the man's charges, or identity, as of this writing. Police wouldn't get Lieb of Rockland Video close enough to get a shot of the suspect.
The police chase ended safely with no injuries, officials say.
Video from the scene, courtesy of Rockland Video, can be seen below.
The NYPD was helped by the City of Middletown Police Department and New York State Police.
