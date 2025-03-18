Breaking: Another Young Hudson Valley Girl On Bike Hit By SUV

Another heartbreaking tragedy is unfolding in the Hudson Valley. A young girl is said to be fighting for her life after she was hit by a car while riding her bike.

Police are now investigating how another child ended up getting hit by a vehicle.

Girl Hit By Car In Rockland County, New York

Crash Remains Under Investigation, Girl Said To Be In "Grave Condition"

Police confirmed the child was rushed by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center.

Police haven't confirmed her condition, but witnesses are telling Mark Lieb of Rockland Video that the girl is in "grave condition."

Similar Accidents Involving Children Hit By Cars In Hudson Valley

Sadly, this continues a dangerous trend in the Hudson Valley.

"There have been numerous similar accidents over the past couple of years involving children getting struck by vehicles in the Town of Ramapo .. some of them resulting in fatalities," Mark Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Last year, a 2-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a Honda Odyssey in Monsey.

A similar accident happened recently in the Village of Kiryas Joel.

Officers were told a person was struck by a vehicle in the Hasidic community.

Mivtzar Hakolelim Ohel Shulam is located at 16 Garfield Road. Mivtzar Hakolelim Ohel Shulam is a community college in Kiryas Joel, New York, according to Google.

