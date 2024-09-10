Help Needed: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed By Car in Hudson Valley, New York

A two-year-old girl has tragically lost her life after being struck by a vehicle in the Hudson Valley. Police are looking for witnesses to help with the investigation.

This track accident happened Monday afternoon in the Lower Hudson Valley.

2-Year-Old Girl Killed By Car in Rockland County, New York

First responders rushed to the scene in Monsey around 3 p.m. Police say a Honda Odyssey hit a 2-year-old near 38 Calvert Drive.

Officers responded to the scene in Monsey and rushed the child to nearby Nyack Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sadly, the two-year-old girl suffered severe injuries and she later died from her injuries at the hospital, police say.

No Charges For Driver, Working With Ramapo Police

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials say.

Police identified the driver to ABC 7 Eyewitness News as a 21-year-old Monsey resident. The 21-year-old wasn't injured.

Police Ask Witnesses To Come Forward After 2-Year-Old Killed In Monsey, New York

As of now, no charges have been filed. But the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate and asking for witnesses to contact police.

