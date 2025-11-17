New York Leader Urges Massive Coffee Boycott That Shocks

Are New Yorkers ready and willing to give up coffee?

A newly elected leader in New York wants New Yorkers to stop drinking Starbucks.

New Yorkers Told To Boycott Starbucks

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani wants all coffee drinkers to boycott Starbuck.

The timing is interesting because the company just held its annual Red Cup Day, which is one of the busiest days of the year at Starbucks.

Reason For Boycott

Mamdani, a longtime labor advocate, wants New Yorkers to boycott Starbucks to show support for Starbucks baristas.

Unionized Starbucks workers are currently engaged in an open-ended nationwide strike. It began on Red Cup Day, Thursday, November 13.

The strike began at over 65 stores in 40 U.S. cities and has the potential to spread to more of the roughly 550 unionized locations.

"Over 1,000 workers are on strike, citing stalled contract talks and alleged unfair labor practices," Mamdani tweeted." Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract. While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us. Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee."

Starbucks says that an "overwhelming majority" of its more than 10,000 U.S. stores remain open. Adding the strike has little impact on operations.

