Blockbuster Nor’easter Could Slam New York, Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents are being urged to prepare for what may be a messy weather weekend.

A storm on Friday is bringing a mix of rain, ice, and wet snow.

Many Schools Delayed Or Closed On Friday

As I type this around 9 a.m. in Poughkeepsie, large snowflakes are starting to fall.

Many schools announced delays or closed for the day. The primary concern is about ice, which could make travel conditions hazardous and potentially trigger power outages.

Chances Of A "Blockbuster" Sunday Storm

A second storm system is also causing concern for residents. This one is late Sunday into Monday, but the exact forecast remains uncertain.

Experts say a "blockbuster" East Coast storm, a Nor'easter with snow, is possible this weekend.

As of this morning, the Weather Channel says the "track potential nor'easter isn't yet determined."

20 Percent Chance Of Major Storm

Just after 9 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather said there's a 20 percent chance of a "major" storm late Sunday into Monday, a 30 percent chance of "moderate impacts," and a 50 percent chance of "at least minor impacts."

Hudson Valley Weather adds it's really too early to predict.

"This afternoon’s data runs will be extremely important. If the trend NW continues, we will be increasing the probabilities of an impact. If the trend stalls, it remains a difficult forecast until we revisit this evening," Hudson Valley Weather wrote.

Ben Noll Says Stay Tuned

Also on Friday, Ben Noll said Hudson Valley residents need to "stay tuned" to the Sunday forecast.

"A few hundred miles could make the difference between shoveling a few inches of snow in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast or digging out from feet of it by Monday," Noll wrote on social media." Just another day in the life of a meteorologist."

