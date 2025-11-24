Black Friday, Cyber Monday Cancelled By New Yorkers

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be cancelled this year in New York. Here's why.

A nationwide economic boycott is set from November 25 to December 2.

New Yorkers Told To Boycott Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Several grassroots organizations, including Blackout the System and The People’s Sick Day, are calling on New Yorkers to boycott major companies, targeting major shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The National Retail Federation says this year's holiday sales are expected to surpass one trillion dollars for the first time.

But the coalition of groups is urging consumers to stop all spending on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The boycott aims to protest against corporate greed and economic inequality.

"We see it more as top versus bottom," one of the protesting groups said.

New Yorkers are urged to avoid shopping at major retailers such as Home Depot, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

During the boycott, New Yorkers are also encouraged to cancel digital subscriptions, avoid unnecessary travel, and refrain from dining out at chain restaurants.

Small Business Saturday Exempt

Small Business Saturday is exempt from the boycott.

New Yorkers are encouraged to spend locally, but pay in cash.

