Most of the Hudson Valley is now projected to see around 2 feet of snow, in what meteorologists are calling the biggest storm to hit the region in years.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m. Hudson Valley Weather issued its Final Snowstorm Forecast.

Hudson Valley Weather now believes Putman, Rockland, Westchester and the southern parts of Orange County will see 10 to 18 inches of snow while Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Columbia, Greene and the northern parts of Orange County will likely be hit with 16 to 24 inches of snow, the Catskills and Upper Hudson Valley could see up to 30 inches of snow.

"It's been a while since the Hudson Valley has had a major snowstorm. March 2017 was the last time the entire region was expected to see a snowstorm of this magnitude. All indications are that when all said and done... most of us will have over a foot of snow on the ground," Hudson Valley Weather wrote.

The storm is expected to begin from southwest to northeast between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m on Wednesday and fall heaviest between 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The storm should taper off between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Hudson Valley Weather warns the storm could bring near whiteout conditions with snow falling 2 to 4 inches per hour during the peak of the storm. Wind gusts of over 35 MPH will likely cause drifting snow.



The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of the Hudson Valley. The National Weather currently forecasts 10 to 14 inches in Orange County, 10 to 14 inches in Putnam County, 9 to 13 inches in Dutchess County and 11 to 17 inches in Ulster County.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel conditions may deteriorate quickly after the snow begins with temperatures below freezing throughout the event. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes," the National Weather Service wrote.