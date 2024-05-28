Biden: New York Grads Must Prepare For Threats ‘Like None Before’

President Joe Biden was back in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

Biden was in Orange County, New York to deliver the commencement address to West Point cadets.

President Joe Biden Talks About Importance Of Hudson Valley At West Point

Biden hit on a number of topics including the importance of West Point, the Hudson River, and the Hudson Valley in the making of the United States.

"George Washington said West Point was the 'key of America.' He was right. The British never captured the Hudson. They failed to divide and conquer us. And a few years later, they surrendered at the Battle of Yorktown," Biden said.

1,036 graduates Of West Point Class of 2024

Biden spoke to the 1,036 graduates of the class of 2024, telling them about the dangerous global landscape and the importance of military leadership in meeting the challenges ahead.

"There’s never been a time in history when we’ve asked our military to do so many different things in so many different places around the world all at the same time," Biden said.

Threats Like "None Before"

The motto for this year's West Point class was "Like None Before,” which Biden felt was a very "appropriate choice."

"The world is not only changing rapidly, it’s also the pace of change is accelerating. And the range of missions that our servicemen are carrying out are “like none before” as well," Biden said.

Biden told the freshly minted Army second lieutenants they will deal threats in the United States and across the globe like "none before." Highlighting supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia, helping the people of Gaza and defending Israel from Iran.

"Just as this historic institution helped make America free over two centuries ago, and just as generations of West Point graduates have kept us free through every challenge and danger, you must keep us free at this time, 'like none before.' I know you can. I know you will," he said.

