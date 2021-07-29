Bethel Woods Announces $20 Tickets for Summer Concerts

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has been getting a lot of attention this summer. They announced the return of their live concerts, starting off with Chicago who performed a few weeks ago. They will be bringing Dead & Co., Pitbull, Zac Brown Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd to the stage this summer as well.

Bethel Woods is one of my favorite places to be all year long. Last winter, they had an outdoor bonfire, s'mores event and a drive-through light show.

During the warmer months, the perfect summer day consists of tailgating in the parking lot, having a picnic on the grounds and listening to live music at night.

Bethel Woods has also announced live music happening for the first time this upcoming fall with local musicians. I’m so happy to see one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite music venues having all these events. I’m sure that residents are just as happy and excited as I am to be back on the grooviest grounds around.

While on-site, be sure to check out the museum, their gift shop, and Bindy Bazaar trail. It’s amazing how this venue held one of the greatest music shows in the world in 1969. Thankfully, today we still get to honor those musicians and carry on the legacy together at Bethel Woods.

Bethel Woods is officially celebrating $20 All-in Tickets for some of our favorite artists. This special offer includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, Old Dominion, The Black Crowes, Pitbull, ZZ Top and more.

Be sure to grab your tickets here.

This offer began on July 28 and continues until August 1.

Who are you excited to see at Bethel Woods? Share with me below.