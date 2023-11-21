Best & Worst Times To Drive Around Thanksgiving In New York State
A near-historic amount of people plan to travel for Thanksgiving. We've learned the times you should avoid the roads in New York State.
AAA believes 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
Best & Worst Times To Drive Around Thanksgiving In New York State
Hudson Valley Post looked into the best and worst times to travel before Thanksgiving, on Turkey Day and after Thanksgiving.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Best & Worst Times To Drive Around Thanksgiving In New York State
Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber
Read More: New York Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather
Third-Highest Thanksgiving Travel Prediction On Record
AAA says 2023 is the third-highest Thanksgiving travel prediction in its history. 55.4 million expected travelers is an increase of 2.3 percent from last year.
The top two travel years on record were 2005 and 2019, according to AAA.
Is It Your Hometown? Beautiful, Picturesque Upstate New York Hometown Worst To Live
AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.
"Hazardous" Thanksgiving Travel, Snow Expected For Upstate New York
If you do plan to travel before Thursday, New York officials are warning all about "hazardous travel" thanks to "snow" and "winter weather for many parts of New York just before Thanksgiving.
The Best Places To Shop on Black Friday For Deals
10 Major Retail Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day
Gallery Credit: googlemaps.com