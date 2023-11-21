A near-historic amount of people plan to travel for Thanksgiving. We've learned the times you should avoid the roads in New York State.

AAA believes 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Best & Worst Times To Drive Around Thanksgiving In New York State

evgenyb evgenyb loading...

Hudson Valley Post looked into the best and worst times to travel before Thanksgiving, on Turkey Day and after Thanksgiving.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Best & Worst Times To Drive Around Thanksgiving In New York State AAA is advising the best and worst times to drive for Thanksgiving. Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber

Third-Highest Thanksgiving Travel Prediction On Record

Tampa Bay Area Prepares For Hurricane Ian Getty Images loading...

AAA says 2023 is the third-highest Thanksgiving travel prediction in its history. 55.4 million expected travelers is an increase of 2.3 percent from last year.

The top two travel years on record were 2005 and 2019, according to AAA.

AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

"Hazardous" Thanksgiving Travel, Snow Expected For Upstate New York

If you do plan to travel before Thursday, New York officials are warning all about "hazardous travel" thanks to "snow" and "winter weather for many parts of New York just before Thanksgiving.

The Best Places To Shop on Black Friday For Deals

10 Major Retail Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day Gallery Credit: googlemaps.com

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.