These Stunning Views In Upstate New York Get Worldwide Attention

Three landmarks in Upstate New York, including one in the Hudson Valley are among the most treasured in America.

The Walkway Over The Hudson is getting a major spotlight.

USA Today Highlights Walkway Over The Hudson

Recently, USA Today wrote about the "Most Treasured Views in America." The list included places like Joshua Tree National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, The Las Vegas Strip and much more.

Also on the list, the Hudson Valley's Walkway Over The Hudson which connects Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Fun fact: The Walkway Over The Hudson is the longest elevated pedestrian bridge in the world. Now, the longest elevated pedestrian bridge in the world is considered one of the most scenic views in America.

As someone who often walks "the walkway" as many Hudson Valley residents, I agree the views on the bridge are stunning.

The walkway is less than a mile from the Poughkeepsie Metro-North Railroad and Amtrak station. It hosts many events throughout the year, including the Hudson Valley Marathon.

Other New York landmarks highlighted

Other places in New York highlighted by USA Today's Most Treasured Views in America include the Gorge Trail and iconic Rainbow Falls at Watkins Glen State Park in Watkins Glen and Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, NY.

