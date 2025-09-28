Best Burgers In America Made In New York State

Craving a juicy delicious burger? Well, these burger joints are among the best in America.

If New Yorkers want to try the best burger in the United States, you're gonna have to take a trip to Hawaii.

Hawaii Is Home To America's Best Burger

That's according to YELP which recently ranked the top 20 cheeseburger spots in the United States.

According to Yelp, the country's best cheeseburger can be found at Shige's Saimin Stand in Wahiawa, Hawaii.

"This low-key spot in Hawaii is grabbing the spotlight for their burger that some Yelpers have claimed is the best burger on the planet," Yelp states about Shige’s Saimin Stand. "Their homemade cheeseburger steals the show here. It's a classic burger, which you can get regular, double, or deluxe."

The Hawaiian eatery opened up over 20 years ago and has over 1,00 4.5-star reviews on Yelp.

Two Burgers From New York State Make Yelp's List

I'm sure most New Yorkers don't need an excuse like a burger to want to vacation in Hawaii. Personally, it's on my bucket list!

But if you want a delicious burger and don't want to travel far, thankfully Yelp believes two of America's best burger joints are in the Empire State.

Both cracked Yelp's top 12, with one ranking fourth.

Charles Prime Rib, New York City

Pastis, New York City

Yelp's rankings were compiled based on different factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Best Burger In the Hudson Valley

Sadly no burger from the Hudson Valley made the list. However, a burger joint in Orange County was recently named one of the best burgers in New York State.

Port Jervis, New York Makes Best Burger In Hudson Valley

Ben's Fresh Ben's Fresh loading...

According to WPDH listeners, Ben's Fresh from Port Jervis makes the best burger in the region.

