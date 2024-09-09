Beloved Upstate New York Pizzeria Owner, Firefighter Unexpectedly Passes Away

Hudson Valley residents are mourning the loss of a man who kept our bellies full while also saving lives.

The owner of an Ulster County pizzeria and firefighter passed away.

Kingston, New York Pizza Shop Owner, Firefighter, Passes Away

Renato J. DiBella, 57, of Kingston, New York, "suddenly and unexpectedly passed away" on Thursday, according to his obituary.

DiBella opened up DiBella’s Pizza Shop on Washington Avenue in Kingston with his wife in 1998. In 2014, the pizzeria moved to its current location on Lucas Avenue.

"He really loved our restaurant and the many friends he made along the way," his obituary states. "Renato loved working alongside his family. He devoted long hours running our family restaurant."

Born In Kingston, New York

Renato was born in Kingston. He's survived by his wife, children, and grandson, along with other family members and friends.

"He was our rock," family members write in Renato's obituary. "Renato was a hardworking and devoted husband and father. His dedication and love shaped our lives in countless ways. We are forever grateful for his unwavering support and cherish the memories we shared. He will be deeply missed and loved always and forever."

Spring Lake Fire Department Lieutenant and Commissioner

When he wasn't feeding Hudson Valley residents, he was putting on fires.

Dibello was a "proud volunteer" at the Spring Lake Fire Department where he was serving as Lieutenant and Commissioner.

"With profound grief and heavy heart,we deeply regret to inform the sudden and unexpected passing of our Brother, Commissioner and Lieutenant Renato DiBella. Please keep his family, friends and brother firefighters in your thoughts and prayers," the Spring Lake Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

He had a "deep love and passion" for the Spring Lake Fire Department, according to his obituary.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spring Lake Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 3578, Kingston, NY 12401.

