Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant, Bar Forced To Close For Good

A very popular restaurant and bar in the Hudson Valley is just days away from serving its last customer.

A popular Port Chester seafood restaurant is closing down.

Saltaire Oyster Bar and Fish House In Westchester County, New York To Close

Google Google loading...

Saltaire Oyster Bar and Fish House is closing for good on Sunday, July 14.

"We love our guests. Tx you to all the loyal amazing people. Staff, Fans, families. It is beyond our wildest dreams the outpouring of love and respect for this space and staff and kitchen," Saltaire Oyster Bar and Fish House stated on Facebook.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The eatery at 55 Abendroth Avenue in Port Chester has been open for about nine years. Customers love the restaurant's seafood, most notably lobster and oyster selection, as well as its midweek dinner deals and specialty cocktails.

Google Google loading...

"The best of the best cocktails will be missed at Saltaire," one person commented on social media." (The) best drinks in Westchester at the best prices, served by the best bar group!"

Issues with the lease is to blame for the closure. Owners are devastated about the closing.

The business was also known for its live music. Hudson Valley-based musician Devin Daversa (who's great by the way) is playing his final show at the bar on Wednesday.

"Saltaire Oyster Bar will be shutting their doors after this weekend (not by choice)," Daversa wrote on Instagram. "I can't thank the Barnes family, the staff & the guests enough for the warm hospitality & great memories of connecting with others through music. I'm really going to miss this place."

Google Google loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Another very popular Hudson Valley bar recently suddenly closed down as "rumors" spread. CLICK HERE to find out more.

8 New York Bars Best Bars In America

8 New York Bars Best Bars In America Esquire recently named "The Best Bars in America 2024." Below are the eight bars from New York State that were honored, including what drink you should order.

MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024 Inflations, online shopping, and bad business deals are causing many massive retailers to shut down. Check out 12 of the most recognizable mega stores that are cutting their losses and shutting down this year.

Keep Reading: