Beloved Hudson Valley Radio Legend Dies

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of the owner of a Hudson Valley radio station.

Will Stanley, the owner of WKZE, recently passed away, according to a Facebook post by WKZE 98.1 FM.

"Will Stanley, owner of WKZE. Much loved by so many, and ever so dearly missed. Thank you for bringing us all the great music," the WKZE 98.1 FM Facebook post stated.

A cause of death hasn't been announced. Readers tell us the death was sudden and unexpected.

Stanely started in radio in 1979 in Hanover, New Hampshire, according to his bio on the WKZE website. In April 2005, Stanley and his wife Barbara started WKZE. They moved the WKZE studio to Red Hook in April 2006.

"Will Stanley was an exceptional man. He was generous in his personality and with his time," Phillippa Ewing wrote on Facebook. "His wife Barbara is just as lovely as he was. Deepest sympathies to her and their and the WKZE family, he will be greatly missed."

WKZE is popular for its very eclectic and wildly diverse musical format along with no national advertising. WKZE is also heard in Ulster County at 105.9

"Devastating! So admired for his kindness a beautiful spirit! I was so looking forward to seeing him Friday. He touched my life with his passion for the community and the music," Jean Hendrickson wrote.

