Beloved Hudson Valley ‘Hot Dog Guy’ Passes Away

It's a sad time for the Hudson Valley.

If you have ever been to LaGrangeville there's a good chance you've seen the Hot Dog Guy. He would stand across from the BeWise Car Wash with his hot dog cart and always wave to people passing by. The Hot Dog Guy's real name was George Schwartz and sadly he has passed away.

According to a post on Facebook, George Schwartz passed on June 19, 2021. No information has been given for his death, but his granddaughter said on Facebook that "he was a simple man filled with love". It was announced in the Beekman Poughquag Stormville Green Haven Union Vale Happenings group on Facebook.

You can read the post on Facebook announcing the death of George here:

I am deeply saddened to announce that my grandfather George, (who everyone knows as the hotdog guy from Rt 55) has passed away. He was a simple man that was filled with love. Thank you for everyone that has supported him by being a customer or a friend and those who provided a “beep” as he waved. Arrangements will be announced as they become available.

Services have been announced for George Schwartz. They will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be held at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home on Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

The granddaughter is also asking for any photos of her grandfather to create a picture board. You can find her contact information in the previously mentioned Facebook group. It's asked that you keep "beeping your horn" in our car as you drive past his spot to remember George Schwartz, the hot dog guy.