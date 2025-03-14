Beloved Home Item May Spread Very Contagious Virus In New York

An ongoing outbreak is forcing Americans to remove items from their homes.

Cases of the bird flu have been reported all over the Hudson Valley and New York State. Including Putnam, Ulster, Delaware and Rockland counties as well as Long Island. Around 100,000 ducks were recently euthanized on Long Island due to the bird flu.

Health Officials Warn To Remove Bird Feeders

Because of the bird flu, some health officials are warning to remove bird feeders.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is telling residents to not use bird feeders this year because of the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

"The DNR has also issued a recommendation for the temporary removal of bird feeders this year to help curtail the spread of bird flu in both wild and domestic birds," the DNR states.

Should New Yorkers Remove Bird Feeders?

Due to the ongoing highly contagious bird flu, the Cornell Cooperative Extension is also releasing tips about bird feeders, confirming there is a chance of the bird flu spreading through bird feeders.

Cornell officials state:

The risk of HPAI transmission to domestic flocks from wild birds that aren’t waterfowl is very low, but there is potential for it to spread through this route. If you own or work with poultry, taking down birdfeeders during this time of increased surveillance and cases can help mitigate potential risk. If you don’t, then feel free to keep them up.

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York