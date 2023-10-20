Beloved Fast-Food Eatery Owes Many New York State Residents Money

A very popular fast-food chain agreed to pay customers money after a lawsuit stated the company "secretly" increased some menu prices.

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is agreeing to a settlement in a class action lawsuit.

Chick-fil-A Settles $4.4 Million Class-Action Lawsuit

Chick-fil-A has agreed to pay customers a combined $4.4 million. A federal lawsuit was filed in the state of Georgia earlier this month.

The lawsuit claimed Chick-fil-A, based in Atlanta, took advantage of many customers who by offering low-cost delivery but actually increasing the price of food.

Chick-Fil-A advertised free, or low-cost, delivery fees but then "secretly" raised the prices of the food items for for delivery orders made on the company's website or app.

Some food items were increased by 25 to 30 percent, according to Insider.

How To Claim Your Share Of Money From Chick-fil-A

As part of the settlement, Chick-fil-A agreed to pay out $4.4 million to customers via either money or Chick-fil-A gift cards.

The company is making $1.45 million in cash and $2.95 million in gift cards available as compensation for impacted customers.

The cash payment and gift card are expected to both be $29.95 per customer. But officials note the number could be lower depending on the number of people who register for their share of the settlement.

All impacted customers should receive an email in the near future and how to choose a cash payment or gift.

Despite the settlement, Chick-fil-A didn't admit guilt, officials note. Chick-fil-A also agreed to disclose on its website and app that menu prices "may be higher for delivery orders."

