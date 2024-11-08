Ex-Worker Arrested At Deli On Most Pristine Hudson Valley Street

A Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to set his former job on fire on one of America's "most pristine" streets.

Waste Removal USA recently named the "most pristine" streets in America. Three from New York made the list.

Main Street In Beacon, New York Honored

Main Street in Beacon, New York was named the 28th "most pristine" street in the United States.

If you're curious, Savannah Georgia’s Broughton Street was named the most pristine street in America.

Main Street in Lake Placid also made the list, placing 39th.

New York's most pristine street is Main Street in Sag Harbor, which ranked 19th.

Fire Set To Beacon Business

On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., the City of Beacon Police Department received a call reporting that a man was attempting to light the Main St. Deli, located at 390 Main St., on fire.

Customers were inside the popular Beacon deli at the time, police say.

The man poured "lighter fluid on the building an attempted to ignite it with employees and customers inside," according to Beacon police.

Former Employee From Westchester County Arrested On Main Street In Beacon

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Shane Williams of Peekskill, New York, a former deli employee.

Police also allege Williams stole a chair from a nearby business and used the chair to break a deli window after he failed to ignite the lighter fluid.

Williams was charged with attempted arson, criminal mischief in the second degree, felonies, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and petit larceny, misdemeanors.

Williams was arraigned in Beacon City Court and subsequently transported to the Dutchess County Jail.

