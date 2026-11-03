A head-scratcher of a traffic accident was the talk of Beacon this week: one car somehow ended up on top of another on Main Street near the Route 9D entrance. Even more mind-boggling, though, is that tongues were wagging over a Main Street traffic accident that didn't involve the Beacon Dummy Light.

The Beacon icon has been largely accident-free since it received a neon yellow pedestal painting along with street striping. With the Dummy Light set to celebrate its 100th birthday, it's important to remember a time in Beacon when the traffic fixture was the center of nearly all traffic-related drama on Main Street.

1. Beacon Dummy Light Crashed Into Prior to Installation

The Beacon Dummy Light was erected in late 1926. While the exact date isn't known, what we do know is that the light was put in place sometime in late November or early December of that year.

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How do we know that? According to Diane Lapis from the Beacon Historical Society, a vehicle hit the pedestal prior to the light installation and the incident made the news. The newspaper report in late November indicated the light would be mounted on the pedestal within the next week.

That's right: the Beacon Dummy Light was being crashed into before it was even born.

Video: Beacon's Dummy Light at 100 Years Exhibit

2. Stealth Paint Job Resurrects Dummy Light's Lost Luster

The Beacon Dummy Light was languishing on East Main, its pedestal the victim of many car crashes. Artist Erica Hauser felt the historical icon deserved better.

She went about restoring the light to its former glory in 2012 with under-the-radar community support. Hauser sanded the base and refreshed the paint job with the dark green base, red stripes and yellow diamonds it had in its storied past.

Video: 'I, Dummy Light'

3. Yarn Bombing Trend Hits the Dummy Light

In 2015, the national guerrilla art trend of yarn bombing hit Beacon. Artist Diana Currie stitched a piece and decorated the Beacon Dummy Light pedestal with it. The art was stolen, Currie replaced it with a new piece and that too was removed, according to an article from the Highlands Current.

Reporter Brian PJ Cronin detailed that period of time in the article: "Over the next few days, the City of Beacon has become ground zero in a bizarre game of yarn bombing one-upmanship as anonymous mobs of renegade knitters sneak out into the night to commit clandestine acts of decoration."

4. City Truck Accidentally Hits the Dummy Light

In April of 2022, a City of Beacon vehicle accidentally knocked over the Dummy Light while performing work on Main Street.

The Beacon Facebook Group was filled with memorials to the Dummy Light. My favorite among them was an artist's rendering of the light with angel wings and Sarah McLachlan's tear-jerker "Angel" playing. (I may be misremembering the ASPCA song accompaniment, but I like the meme memory better that way.)

A sad orange traffic barrel replaced the light for four months until the city restored it.

5. Beacon Dummy Light's Pedestal Painted Bright Yellow

The City of Beacon painted the pedestal a bright yellow in December of 2023 to prevent the frequent crashes it was subjected to. Wide safety striping also accompanied the paint job.

6. That Time Fake News Misidentified the Dummy Light's Birthday (Me. It Was Me.)

In June, I wrote up an article about the Howland Public Library's forthcoming art show to celebrate the Dummy Light's centennial. I included brief mention in the article about the official birthday taking place in March. The problem was March wasn't the light's birthdate, the official date of which remains unknown.

How did I get it wrong? Well, I saw an Instagram post by Melzingah's featuring a Dummy Light t-shirt and wishing the icon a happy birthday. The unofficial Beacon Dummy Light Instagram celebrated that day as the fixture's birthday, and I ran with it. (Yes, I should have called the Beacon Historical Society instead of assuming...)

Google used that as the Dummy Light's official birthday in its AI overviews, which led to some texting with Beacon friends, and the revelation that I got it very wrong. The Dummy Light had not, in fact, turned 100 just yet. I issued a correction but I feel the need to include another mea culpa here: I'm sorry for getting the Dummy Light's birthday wrong.

7. The Beacon Dummy Light Becomes the Mummy Light

This past Mischief Night, the Dummy Light was the victim of a toilet-papering incident. The tone in Beacon's Facebook Group was more one of amusement than indignation. One commenter even renamed it the Mummy Light.