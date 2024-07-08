Beaches In & Near New York Closed Over ‘Fecal Bacteria’ Warnings
At least five states, including New York, were forced to close popular beaches.
High levels of fecal bacteria are to blame for many of the closures.
New York State, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, And New Jersey Beaches Closed Or Under Advisory
Beaches in New York, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey were closed or under advisories after "each reported unsafe levels of fecal waste at certain beaches" on or around July 4, according to NBC
In New York several beaches, including Douglaston Manor, Gerritsen/Kiddie Beach, Schuyler Hill Civic Association and the Whitestone Booster Civic Association, dealt with advisories for bacteria levels, the NYC Beach Water Quality database reported during the holiday weekend.
Below are impacted beaches from the other states.
New Jersey
Arkansas Beach in Atlantic City
Beachwood Beach West in Beachwood Borough
Stockton Beach in Long Beach Township
14th St. Bay Front in Ship Bottom Borough
Jennifer Lane Beach in Stafford Township
Officials confirmed the beaches were closed due to "traces of fecal matter."
These New Jersey beaches have reopened, reports say.
Illinois has issued advisories for 25 beaches, according to the Illinois BeachGuard System. Click the link for more information.
Florida:
CNN reports the following beaches in Florida and Michigan were all closed around July 4:
- Higgs
- Smathers
- Bahia Honda Oceanside
- Sombrero
- Founder South Beach
- Simmons Park Beach
- Bahia Beach
Michigan:
- Singing Bridge Beach
- St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach
- Aloha Day Use Area and Aloha State Park
- Sylvan Lake, Lighthouse Beach at Silver Lake State Park
- Crossroads for Youth on Handsome Lake
Recently the Westchester County Department of Health closed down several beaches because of "elevated bacteria levels."
The following beaches were closed in late June into July
Beaches Closed In Croton-On-Hudson, Sleepy Hollow, New York
Beaches Closed In New Rochelle, Mamaroneck
The following beaches were closed in early June:
All of the beaches have reopened. Officials reported samples collected verified the beaches were safe for swimming.
A river that runs through New York State is one of the most polluted in the United States.
Making matters worse, this body of water is a drinking source for millions. See more below
