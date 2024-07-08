Beaches In & Near New York Closed Over ‘Fecal Bacteria’ Warnings

At least five states, including New York, were forced to close popular beaches.

High levels of fecal bacteria are to blame for many of the closures.

New York State, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, And New Jersey Beaches Closed Or Under Advisory

Gold Coast Beaches Closed Following Fatal Shark Attack At Greenmount Beach Getty Images loading...

Beaches in New York, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey were closed or under advisories after "each reported unsafe levels of fecal waste at certain beaches" on or around July 4, according to NBC

In New York several beaches, including Douglaston Manor, Gerritsen/Kiddie Beach, Schuyler Hill Civic Association and the Whitestone Booster Civic Association, dealt with advisories for bacteria levels, the NYC Beach Water Quality database reported during the holiday weekend.

Below are impacted beaches from the other states.

New Jersey

Stylized green sketch map of New Jersey Pe3check loading...

Arkansas Beach in Atlantic City

Beachwood Beach West in Beachwood Borough

Stockton Beach in Long Beach Township

14th St. Bay Front in Ship Bottom Borough

Jennifer Lane Beach in Stafford Township

Officials confirmed the beaches were closed due to "traces of fecal matter."

These New Jersey beaches have reopened, reports say.

Illinois has issued advisories for 25 beaches, according to the Illinois BeachGuard System. Click the link for more information.

Massive Algae Blooms Continue To Plague Florida's Atlantic Coast Getty Images loading...

Florida:

CNN reports the following beaches in Florida and Michigan were all closed around July 4:

Higgs

Smathers

Bahia Honda Oceanside

Sombrero

Founder South Beach

Simmons Park Beach

Bahia Beach

Michigan:

Singing Bridge Beach

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach

Aloha Day Use Area and Aloha State Park

Sylvan Lake, Lighthouse Beach at Silver Lake State Park

Crossroads for Youth on Handsome Lake

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Recently the Westchester County Department of Health closed down several beaches because of "elevated bacteria levels."

The following beaches were closed in late June into July

Beaches Closed In Croton-On-Hudson, Sleepy Hollow, New York

Beaches Closed In New Rochelle, Mamaroneck

The following beaches were closed in early June:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

All of the beaches have reopened. Officials reported samples collected verified the beaches were safe for swimming.

A river that runs through New York State is one of the most polluted in the United States.

Making matters worse, this body of water is a drinking source for millions. See more below

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State

Watch out! These are the most snake-infested lakes in New York State.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

Keep Reading:

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming