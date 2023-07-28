Be Prepared To See Snow Earlier Than Normal In New York State

Some relief from all this extreme heat may come soon. If you don't mind snow...

This summer has been one of the hottest summers on record in New York State. And if you want to beat the heat, it's not going to end anytime soon.

"Hot, Hot, Hot" August For New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The Old Farmer's Almanac released its August 2023 Weather Forecast and states August is going to be "Hot, Hot, Hot!"

"August is a hot month, but August of 2023 will be even warmer than what’s typical," the Old Farmer's Almanac states in its August 2023 Weather Forecast. "On average, August temperatures will be hotter than usual, from the Atlantic Coast westward to the foothills of the Rockies and across central and southern California and all of Alaska."

Warm September Predicted For New York State

New York State Map New York State Logo Canva loading...

AccuWeather analyzed weather patterns to release it's fall forecast.

For New York, expect some more 90-degree days in early September.

Temperatures could reach around 90 degrees in parts of the Empire State during the first two weeks of September, according to AccuWeather.

The warm weather will "break down" once we hit October.

Are You Ready For Snow?

Icy Snow Pellets and Old Dried Autumn Leaves on Green Grass Abstract Greenseas loading...

Relief from the heat is a few months. A "big transition" to much colder air is expected for the northeast at the end of September and into October, according to AccuWeather's veteran meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

"I think we could start to see some flurries in the higher elevations as we get into very late September and October, but lower elevations may wait until later October or November," Pastelok said. "It is not rare for flurries to fall in these areas in October, but it is about two weeks ahead of the historical average for the first snowflakes of the season."

The first frost of the year could happen in October along with some snow for New York State, AccuWeather warns.

476885455 MizC/ThinkStock loading...

"The arrival of cooler air across the Northeast will also open the door for snowflakes to fall for the first time in months," AccuWeather states.

When does New York State typically see its first snowfall? Check out the list below:

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

