Award-Winning New York Eatery Suddenly Disappears In Hudson Valley

An award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant suddenly closed and quickly disappeared.

A northern Westchester eatery closed for good.

Westchester, New York Eatery Closes

Dog Haus Biergarten in Mohegan Lake closed for good on Sunday, Jan. 14.

"Huge, laid-back spot serving premium, handcrafted hot dogs & burgers, plus craft beer," Google states about Dog Haus Biergarten in Mohegan Lake.

Award-Winning Chicken Sandwiches

Dog Haus Biergarten, located in the Cortlandt Town Center, was known for its hot dogs, burgers, award-winning chicken sandwiches and craft beer.

"Experience the real deal with our award-winning chicken with our Haus Chicken Sandwiches! They're uncluckin' believable!," the eatery stated on it's Facebook, according to Google.

Google confirms the eatery is "Permanently closed."

Scrubbed From The Internet

Early Monday morning the eatery's Facebook, Instagram and website were active.

As of late Monday and still Tuesday morning, all have been deleted. It's unclear why.

Deleted social media posts confirmed the closing. To celebrate its final week, the eatery announced a number of events on Facebook, including karaoke, live music and giveaways.

Dog Haus opened up in Mohegan Lake about two years ago. A reason for the closure is unclear.

