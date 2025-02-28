“Award-Winning Comfort Food” Now Available In Upstate New York
One of Upstate New York's " most beloved comfort foods" an "award-winning" item is now available at 21 different supermarkets.
Officials from Market 32/Price Chopper reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about a "highly anticipated retail debut."
Upstate New York Supermarkets To Sell "Beloved" Comfort Food
Starting now, Allie B’s Mac & Cheese, "one of the Capital Region’s most beloved comfort foods," is available at 21 Market 32/Price Chopper locations.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Award-Winning Comfort Food Now Available At 21 Market 32/Price Chopper Locations
Market 32/Price Chopper worked closely with Williams for months to make sure the supermarket is selling the "award-winning" Mac & Cheese.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
“To be able to share our award-winning recipe with so many more people throughout the Capital Region is a dream come true,” Williams said. “As a Black female entrepreneur, I hope my story inspires others, especially young Black women, to pursue their dreams."
The new item will be available in hot grab-and-go and cold take-and-heat containers, the hot buffet, and online catering orders.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
“We take immense pride in spotlighting the very best of our community’s food culture, and Allie B’s Mac & Cheese defines that,” Market 32/Price Chopper president Blaine Bringhurst told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. “This outstanding addition to our stores reflects the strength of our small business partnerships and our commitment to bringing customers the highest quality, most delicious locally crafted products.”
Best Comfort Food in the Hudson Valley
Best Comfort Food in the Hudson Valley
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
Our Comfort Foods Voted From Least to Greatest
Gallery Credit: Raedyn Vidal, Townsquare Media
The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods
Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor