“Award-Winning Comfort Food” Now Available In Upstate New York

One of Upstate New York's " most beloved comfort foods" an "award-winning" item is now available at 21 different supermarkets.

Officials from Market 32/Price Chopper reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about a "highly anticipated retail debut."

Upstate New York Supermarkets To Sell "Beloved" Comfort Food

Starting now, Allie B’s Mac & Cheese, "one of the Capital Region’s most beloved comfort foods," is available at 21 Market 32/Price Chopper locations.

Award-Winning Comfort Food Now Available At 21 Market 32/Price Chopper Locations

Market 32/Price Chopper worked closely with Williams for months to make sure the supermarket is selling the "award-winning" Mac & Cheese.

“To be able to share our award-winning recipe with so many more people throughout the Capital Region is a dream come true,” Williams said. “As a Black female entrepreneur, I hope my story inspires others, especially young Black women, to pursue their dreams."

The new item will be available in hot grab-and-go and cold take-and-heat containers, the hot buffet, and online catering orders.

“We take immense pride in spotlighting the very best of our community’s food culture, and Allie B’s Mac & Cheese defines that,” Market 32/Price Chopper president Blaine Bringhurst told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. “This outstanding addition to our stores reflects the strength of our small business partnerships and our commitment to bringing customers the highest quality, most delicious locally crafted products.”

