Drunk Driver, Missing ATV, and Lies? Hudson Valley, New York Crash Deepens

A wild ATV crash on a popular trail in the Hudson Valley left many hurt. But what happened after is what landed three New Yorkers in cuffs.

Three men are facing charges following an ATV crash in Dutchess County.

ATV Crash On Rail Trail In Dutchess County, New York Leaves Many Injured

On Saturday, New York State Police found a 24-year-old from Putnam Valley, New York, and a 25-year-old from Newburgh, New York, injured on the Dutchess Rail Trail in the Town of LaGrange.

Both suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," police say.

Police allege the Putnam Valley man was drunk at the time of the crash. But when police arrived on the scene, the ATV was somehow not at the scene.

Group "Conspired" To Remove ATV

A thorough investigation by police revealed that 25-year-old Justin M. Mooney of Poughkeepsie, New York and Cullum R. Pavone, 26, of Wappingers Falls, New York, allegedly "conspired to intentionally remove and conceal the ATV, thereby tampering with evidence related to the incident."

Three Arrested Following ATV Crash on Dutchess Rail Trail

The ATV driver, the man from Putnam Valley, was charged with DWI. Moony and Pavone were both charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

Mooney was additionally charged with making a punishable false written statement, a class A misdemeanor.

The investigation remains ongoing.

