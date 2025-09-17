Mystery Surrounds Murder Of 3-Year-Old In Upstate New York

A 3-year-old from Upstate New York was killed, and police have arrested a suspect. Details remain shocking and heartbreaking.

New York State Police announced an arrest was made following the death of a 3-year-old child.

3-Year-Old Murdered In Upstate New York

On Monday, around 4 p.m., New York State Police were contacted by the Chemung County Child Protective Services following the death of a child brought to Arnot Ogden Medical Center in the city of Elmira.

Finn Hopkins, 3, of Horseheads, New York, was taken to the hospital by his mother's boyfriend after the child was found unresponsive.

The child was pronounced deceased, despite lifesaving measures.

Child Protective Services was called by hospital staff after workers noticed what's described as " suspicious injuries" on Finn and another sibling.

Horseheads, New York Man Charged With Murder

Following an investigation by New York State Police, 27-year-old Christopher M. Woods of Horseheads was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A felony.

Police say officers determined that the "fatal injuries inflicted on the child" were caused by Woods. Details about the investigation haven't been released.

Police didn't reveal the relationship between Woods and the child. But the Democrat & Chronicle reports that Woods is the boyfriend of the 3-year-old's mother.

Woods was arraigned in Chemung County Court and remanded to jail without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (585) 398-4100 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

