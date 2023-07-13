Around 200,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York State

No one won the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing. But many New Yorkers struck rich.

The Powerball jackpot has jumped again!

Lifechanging Money Up For Grabs In New York State

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday, July 15. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million, lottery officials report.

According to Powerball, the jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 0 New York winner

Third Prize: $50,000 - 3 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $100 - 86 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $100 - 191 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $7 - 5,005 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $7 - 41,105 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 32,400 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 79, 831 New York winners

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million- 0 New York winner

Third Prize: $150,000- 1 New York winner

Fourth Prize: $300 - 10 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $300 - 32 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $21 - 647 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $21 - 485 New York winners

Eight Prize: $12 - 3,829 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $8 - 10,081 New York winners

