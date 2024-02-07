Another Upstate New York Supermarket Is Closing, Causing ‘Food Desert’

The sudden closure of another Upstate New York supermarket is leaving many residents scrambling.

In late 2023, Hudson Valley Post announced countless Upstate New York residents will have to find a new supermarket due to many closings. Sadly, we can add another store to the list.

Massive Layoffs, 5 Upstate New York Supermarkets Are Closing

A WARN notice confirmed five grocery stores closed down in early December 2023.

Supermarkets In Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties Are Closing Soon

“We entered the marketplace a little over a decade ago to bring a quality supermarket to the area. Unfortunately, we have not been able to sustain the level of sales needed to keep the stores operating today,” a ShopRite spokesperson stated.

Nearly 600 employees were out of a job just before the holidays, according to the WARN notice.

Weis Closing Store In Binghamton

This week, news broke that Weis is closing its grocery store in the City of Binghamton.

The store on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton is set to close on around March 2. This will create "another food desert" in Binghamton, the Binghamton Homepage reports.

“The closure of the Conklin Avenue Weis is a blow for many South Side residents, especially those without a car. Just a few months ago, I reached out to Weis management after hearing concerns that stores in Binghamton could close. A district manager assured me the Conklin Avenue store was not in jeopardy of shutting down. That makes last week’s announcement even more frustrating," Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham stated.

A reason for the closure hasn't been announced but store officials say it was made after "careful consideration."

Weis Markets says all employees will be offered jobs at other Weis locations.

Looking for a new grocery store? Well, if you live in New York you're in luck.

