Another Store Files For Bankruptcy, Closing Many New York Stores
Another day and another popular business is filing for bankruptcy and closing a number of stores in New York.
Blink Fitness
On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported an "affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment" filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing at least 10 New York gyms.
Applebee's
Also on Wednesday, we reported at Applebee's shared more bad news about its future in New York.
This is after the company already confirmed plans to close 35 restaurants.
Big Lots
Earlier this morning, Hudson Valley Post reported that Big Lots is now closing around 25 percent of all stores across the country.
A big increase from the 35 store closings announced earlier this summer. At least 10 locations in New York are closing, including one in the Hudson Valley.
The full list is below:
Lumber Liquidators (now LL Flooring) Files For Bankruptcy
Lumber Liquidators recently rebranded to LL Flooring. This week, the company confirmed bankruptcy filing and intends to use the proceedings to "pursue" a "sale of the business."
"After a comprehensive review of options to enhance its liquidity position in a challenging macro environment, a determination was made by LL Flooring that initiating a Chapter 11 process is the best path forward for the Company," the company states. "This step is intended to provide LL Flooring with additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business."
At Least 4 Locations Closing In New York
The company confirmed at least four stores in New York will close.
Stores are closing in:
Medford, NY
New Hartford, NY
Staten Island, NY
Westbury, NY
