Popular Local Italian Restaurant Closing End of December

The Hudson Valley will sadly have say goodbye to yet another restaurant.

Another local restaurant is shutting their doors.

It's obvious that 2020 has not been a good year for local businesses. It's proven to be especially difficult for local restaurants. The coronavirus pandemic has taken another business from us. We've lost so many local restaurants either temporarily or for good over the past year that it's getting difficult to keep track of them all. At last count we've lost over 35 eateries that we're aware of. We've lost Bone Fish Grill, Cousins Ale House, Union Square, Il Barilotto and Ruby Tuesday.

This week it was announced on Facebook that Stephano's Ristorante will be closing down their Wappingers Falls location at the end of December. In a heartfelt social media post from the owner, it was an announced that personal situations teamed with the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to close the new location and focus their their time and effort towards family.

Management thanked the community and their patronage and support.

Google Maps

Sadly, the restaurant's time here was extremely short lived. Stephano's Ristorante has only been at their Wappingers Falls location since November of 2019 after taking over from West Main Kitchen and Bar.

Stephano's Ristorante has another location on Main Street in Fishkill.

Google Maps

This might not be the last sad announcement of a local restaurant closing before the end of the year.