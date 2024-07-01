Another Earthquake, 2nd In Days, Rocks Parts Of Upstate New York

Should New Yorkers get ready for more earthquakes? Two rocked parts of Upstate New York just days apart.

Many New York State residents were woken up Saturday morning to their homes shaking.

Earthquake In Henderson, New York

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake. It struck near Henderson, New York around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 people have already reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS, as of this writing.

3.4-Magnitude Earthquake In Jefferson County, New York

Henderson is located in Jefferson County, New York, not far from Lake Ontario.

Officials say it was a 3.4-magnitude earthquake. The USGS classified the incident as an IV earthquake which comes with "light" damage.

No injuries have been reported, as of this writing.

It was a very crazy and dangerous weekend across New York State.

One day after the earthquake, a potential tornado killed one person and a plane with many passengers onboard crashed in the same part of Upstate New York.

Earthquake Rocks Dutchess County, New York

This was the second earthquake in New York State in the past week. On Wednesday, a small earthquake was confirmed in Dutchess County.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in the Town of Poughkeepsie between Camelot Road and Sheafe Road.

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks New York State

A 4.8-magnitude struck the Hudson Valley and Tri-state area back in April. It was the largest earthquake to happen in 140 years. CLICK HERE for more information.

The 15 Biggest Earthquakes That Rocked New York State

