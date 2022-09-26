Annual Cider Tasting Festival at Historic Poughkeepsie Mill

I remember the first time I heard about the Kimlin Cider Mill. I used to pass it often on Cedar Avenue and think how beautiful it could be. And how it must have looked in its day. I guess I’m not the only one because about 10 years ago they started doing cider tastings once a year to benefit the restoration of the Kimlin Cider Mill. Now those tastings are big family friendly events.

Fast forward to 2022, and it’s the 10th Annual Old Fashioned Cider Tasting at the Mill on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11AM at 140 Cedar Avenue in Poughkeepsie. And the day includes a lot more than cider tasting, although the cider is the star. You’ll get to taste the Kimlin Cider which is available at this event only, plus other local sweet and hard ciders. You’ll also get a commemorative tasting glass with full cider tasting. Plus behind-the-scenes mill tours, children’s activities, including farm animal guests by Cedar Crest Farms, and a demonstration of cider pressing with an antique press.

The event will also include fun raffles, live music from the Roundabout Ramblers, food from Dutchess Dog House, apple fritters by the Fishkill Historical Society, and an historic display by the Sports Museum of Dutchess County. Lunch, apple fritters, apple butter, and merchandise will be available for purchase at the cider tasting.

The 10th Annual Old Fashioned Cider Tasting at the Mill is rain or shine, but don’t worry, they’ve got a huge tent if it rains. Admission is free, but for $15 you get to taste hard and sweet ciders, with the souvenir tasting glass, for $5 you can taste sweet ciders only, and sweet cider is free for ages 12 and under. For more information about the Kimlin Mill or to make a donation, check out the website.

