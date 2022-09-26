Big news out of Rosendale, NY: a new cutting-edge outdoor fitness space is set to be unveiled. Not everyone is happy about it, though. Here are the details.

Town of Rosendale Town Hall via Facebook Town of Rosendale Town Hall via Facebook loading...

New Public Outdoor Fitness Court in Rosendale, NY

"The fitness court at the Rosendale Rec Center is coming along!" said a recent Facebook post by the Rosendale Town Hall. "Ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday September 27th at 10 am." The colorful and expansive space boasts "seven fitness zones [that] offer hundreds of exercises" for a functional, full-body workouts. The park also features art from local photographer John Fischer. Reactions were mixed.

Town of Rosendale Town Hall via Facebook Town of Rosendale Town Hall via Facebook loading...

Local Reactions to Rosendale, NY Fitness Court

"How cool! Thank you!!!", commented one excited Rosendale resident. "Looks awesome. Can't wait", said another. On the other side, most concerns about the project weren't about the fitness court itself, but that some believed it was being built at the expensive of other, more pressing park needs.

Town of Rosendale Town Hall via Facebook Town of Rosendale Town Hall via Facebook loading...

Negative Response to New Project in Rosendale, NY

"This looks cool and fun, but what about the playground that is a disheveled mess?" asked one concerned commenter. "I just find it crazy that that is the norm with this town. The board is quick and eager to add more items that need to be maintained, but never properly upkeep the other things in this town that we already have that need to be maintained", said another. A representative from the town board assured residents that plans for playground repair "is in the works."

Get our free mobile app

Another version of an outdoor fitness court is called a mountain (pronounced MOUN-tin). Check out some of the best hikes the Hudson Valley has to offer below, and keep scrolling to find the most delicious places to celebrate afterwards with the greatest apple cider donuts in the entire state.

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.